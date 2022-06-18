Police search for men in connection to shooting on MARTA train

article

Photos of two people police said are suspects in the violent armed robbery on MARTA train were released on Friday.

It happened around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound train at Peachtree Center Station. MARTA police said two people were shot during the robbery.

"We are asking the public to assist us with bringing these suspects into custody," said MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher. "MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and our officers have a near perfect record of apprehending suspects. We will work with the public and neighboring jurisdictions to hold these suspects accountable and seek justice for the victims."

Both victims were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call MARTA police.