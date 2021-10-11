Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in deadly Forest Park shooting

article

Police in Forest Park are searching for the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting over the weekend who is considered armed and dangerous.

Gilberto Eugene Teran, Sr., 21, is wanted on the charge of malice murder in connection to the death of 30-year-old Adan Bautista-Lopez, the Newnan Police Department said.

Police said Teran shot Bautista-Lopez multiple times. He was found by officers in the 4800 block of Mitchell Street just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Teran is described by police as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds, and with shoulder-length dark hair with blonde ends. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

