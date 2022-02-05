Man wanted for fatally stabbing roommate, police say

article

Police in Griffin said a suspect in a deadly stabbing should be considered "armed and dangerous" while law enforcement work to find them.

Police said 22-year-old Trevor Walker is the suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Cortez Collier.

Police said Walker was released from the Department of Corrections in December and serving parole for armed robbery charges.

Police found Collier dead with an apparent stab wound at 4:08 p.m. on Friday inside an apartment at 110 Morris Street. Police said both Collier and Walker live at the apartment.

Police issued a murder warrant and expect additional charges. Officers were searching the area Friday evening.

Anyone with any information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call 911.

