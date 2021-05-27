'I know she's with God' -- 2 years after police say carnival worker killed 3 women, family waits for justice

A Cobb County family gathered together to remember their teenager who was murdered two years ago. A carnival worker is charged with killing Joycelynn Alsup and two other women in 2019.

Losing Joycelynn in such a horrendous way has been hard on her family. But they wanted to get together to celebrate her on what would have been her 19th birthday.

"She loved birthday parties, she loved celebrating life," said her grandmother, Aileen Thompson.

Police said 23-year-old James Wright killed Joycelynn and two other women then buried their bodies in shallow graves in his yard in Virginia. Investigators said Wright traveled around the Southeast with carnivals, including here in Georgia. That's where he met Joycelynn. Wright worked the pony rides.

"The trusted one, the pony ride guy. He went for the victims, the kids that were special eds. He gave them free rides and that's how he got to know them," said Thompson.

Police said Wright confessed to the killings and is behind bars. But Joycelynn's family is frustrated that his trial date keeps getting delayed due to COVID-19 and other issues.

"It's just going on and on and we just want it to end and get it over with. We want justice for Joycelynn and the other women," said Thompson.

In the meantime, this family will continue to remember their happy teen who loved life and adventure.

"I know she's looking down on us and that's comforting and I know she's with God and that's even more comforting," said Thompson.

The family says the next scheduled hearing for Wright is in August. They say they plan to be in the courtroom when Wright's case eventually goes to trial.

