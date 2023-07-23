Expand / Collapse search

Police respond to incident on South Olympian Way SW in southwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are on the scene of an incident in the 1700 block of South Olympian Way SW in southwest Atlanta. 

The incident involves a weapon and gunfire. It is believed that the possible suspect is still inside a residence in the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

MAP OF THE AREA