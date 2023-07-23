Police respond to incident on South Olympian Way SW in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police are on the scene of an incident in the 1700 block of South Olympian Way SW in southwest Atlanta.
The incident involves a weapon and gunfire. It is believed that the possible suspect is still inside a residence in the area.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
MAP OF THE AREA