Police release video of suspect in Joseph E. Boone Blvd. shooting

Police said a man listening to music while walking in northwest Atlanta was shot in broad daylight.

The Atlanta Police Department said Demarcus Smith was singing along to the lyrics out loud and officers believe the driver of a truck thought he was talking to him.

A man in the truck stopped on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard last Tuesday around 2:40 p.m. and starting arguing with Smith, according to police.

(Atlanta Police Department)

Police said the man eventually shot Smith several times. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.

(Atlanta Police Department)

Police released surveillance video of a man police call a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.