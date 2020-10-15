Police release video of man who wanted for taking vehicle from 2 victims

Police have released a video that investigators said shows a suspect wanted for entering a parked vehicle with people inside and demand they drove off with him.

Officers responded to the shopping center located at 815 Sidney Marcus Blvd NE on Oct. 9 after receiving a report of an auto theft. Atlanta police said the victims told officers the man entered the parked vehicle and told them to drive off. When they refused, the man turned violent, struggling with the victim, police said.

The victims got out of the vehicle, leaving the suspect inside, who then took the car, police said. He was last seen driving towards Georgia Highway 400.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from inside the DUMP furniture store of the man believed to be the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.