Police release photos of suspects wanted in Pharr Road shooting

Police in Atlanta have released images of two men and the car investigators believe were involved in a shooting in Buckhead earlier this month.

Atlanta police released the images taken by surveillance video from a parking garage that show the two men getting into a white Nissan compact sedan.

Police said it was that same car that approached a crowd of people on the sidewalk along Pharr Road NE near the intersection of N. Fulton Drive NE around 2 a.m. on Jan. 3. Investigators said shots were fired from the passenger side of the car.

Police released this image of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on Pharr Road in Buckhead on Jan. 3, 2021. (Atlanta Police Department)

A woman was found by officers with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, police said. Officers soon after learned two men, who both suffered from gunshot wounds to the abdomen from the same shooting, were driven to the hospital in private vehicles.

The woman was also was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

Police released this image of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on Pharr Road in Buckhead on Jan. 3, 2021. (Atlanta)

Investigators are trying to find out a motive behind the shooting and gather more details that led to it.

Anyone with information on the case can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

