3 injured in early morning Buckhead shooting, gunman at-large

Three people were injured in an early morning shooting in the Buckhead Village area on Sunday.

It happened just around 2 a.m. along Pharr Road NE near the intersection of N. Fulton Drive NE. Atlanta police said officers to find a woman shot in the leg. Officers soon after learned two men, who both suffered from gunshot wounds to the abdomen from the same shooting, were driven to the hospital in private vehicles. Both men reportedly were stable.

The woman was also was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators said they are searching for two people who were inside a white vehicle. That vehicle stopped near the aforementioned intersection, a man got out and then opened fire towards several people on the sidewalk, police said.

The man then got back into the car and the vehicle sped away.

Investigators are trying to find out a motive behind the shooting and gather more details that led to it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

