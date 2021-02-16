Police release footage of gunman wanted in death of father of 4

article

Atlanta police have released new surveillance footage of a suspect in the deadly shooting of a father of four at an Atlanta gas station.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened early in the morning on Dec. 6 near a Chevron gas station on Sylvan Road.

According to investigators, two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, fatally shooting the victim, identified as Denard Bell.

Bell's family told FOX 5 that the father of four ran a landscaping business and "would not hurt a fly."

In the newly-released footage, the suspect is seen walking toward the Chevron.

Atlanta police said there is a $2,000 reward if the information leads to the conviction of the gunman.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

