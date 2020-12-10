Father of 4 shot, killed at Atlanta gas station, gunman on the run

An Atlanta family is asking for the public's help in identifying the gunmen who killed a father of four who had been pumping fuel at a gas station.

Family members said 43-year old Denard Bell was a gentleman and was not the type to argue.

Atlanta police said the father and a younger man got into an altercation at the Chevron gas station on Sylvan Road early Sunday morning. The dispute was captured on surveillance cameras.

"He was a gentleman. He stayed to himself. Anybody that knew him knew he stayed to himself and he would not hurt a fly," his sister Quarletia Bell revealed.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Bell's sisters said their brother was hardworking and ran a landscaping business.

Advertisement

They believe the father of four was not armed Sunday and was not looking for trouble.

Family and friends returned to the scene where Denard also known as "Pooh" took his last breath

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

They released balloons in his memory Tuesday at the Sylvan Road gas station.

They want the young man accused of the shooting to stop running.

"He did not have anything or go to his car to get a weapon. I just don't understand why. You need to turn yourself in," Misha Morris, the victim's sister demanded.

Atlanta police said there is a $2,000 reward if the information leads to the conviction of the gunman.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.