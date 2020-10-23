Police pursue men who they say threatened officer during street racing
ATLANTA - Atlanta authorities are trying to find a group of men who challenged a single police officer during a recent street racing incident.
The incident happened near Downtown at the overpass at Interstate 75 and Northside Drive.
A patrolman responded to a 911 call about street racing. His was the first cruiser to arrive and several young men surrounded the cruiser -- one even hurled fireworks toward the car.
The officer slowly backed away and called for back-up. When the other officers arrived, all of the street racers scattered.
Chief Michael O'Connor said the young men tried to intimidate the officer. The act is a dangerous escalation to the normal pattern of these street racers.
If they are caught, O'Connor said they could face obstruction as well as other charges.
