Police: Polite armed robber let patrons go before pulling gun on gas station clerk

Investigators say a man can be seen patiently waiting in line at a Gwinnett County convenience store before robbing it when it was his turn.

The polite robber hit the RaceTrac located at 3405 Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville on June 26. Gwinnett County police say they received a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. from the store.

Police said the man let several people pay for their purchases before himself stepping up and demanding cash at gunpoint once the register was open.

The store employee says the man has been in the store before. Police describe him as being in his 20s to 30s, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, with slim build and brown hair. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black shirt, khaki pants, a black beanie-style hat, and black and white shoes. The employee said that he had pink and white painted fingernails with glitter.

Anyone with information can call the GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).