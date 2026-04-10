Police: Pine straw 'deal' could cost thousands

The Brief Gwinnett County police are warning neighbors about door-to-door lawn care scams that often target seniors as the weather warms up. Scammers offer low prices for services like laying pine straw but demand thousands of dollars once the work is finished. Police have already received two reports of these scams this year and want to prevent more people from being victimized.



Gwinnett County police are urging residents to be alert for seasonal lawn care scams that can turn a cheap yard project into a bill for thousands of dollars.

How the lawn care scam works

What we know:

Police say individuals or small groups go door-to-door offering services like laying pine straw or removing brush. They often quote a reasonable price, such as $4 or $5 per bale, totaling a few hundred dollars. However, once the work is done, the scammers claim they used more material or spent more hours than expected and demand thousands of dollars. Corporal Ryan Wither-Whittle with the Gwinnett County Police Department said these crooks often target older people who live alone and may not have help to understand the inflated costs.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of specific companies or individuals involved in the two cases reported so far this year. It is also unclear if these scammers are moving into specific neighborhoods or if they are operating across the entire metro Atlanta area.

Protecting your home and money

What they're saying:

"Stay being one step ahead of scammers is the name of the game," Wither-Whittle said. He also encouraged residents to be neighborly and look out for one another. "If somebody’s going around, if they see him going through the neighborhood, ask your neighbor, 'Did they provide the service that they were quoting and are you satisfied with what they provided?'"

What you can do:

To avoid being scammed, police recommend the following tips:

Always ask for a written quote before any work begins.

Request a detailed receipt of all materials used and the specific cost of services.

Check for a business license from the jurisdiction where the company is based.

Look for online reviews or check the Better Business Bureau for fraud complaints.

Talk to your neighbors to see if they have had experiences with the individuals.

By the numbers:

While only two cases have been officially reported to Gwinnett County police so far in 2026, officials say this is a trend they see every year during the spring. Scammers typically offer a bait price of $5 per bale of pine straw to hook homeowners before inflating the final bill.