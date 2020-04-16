Police officers in Sandy Springs are responding to more 911 domestic calls

Police officers in Sandy Springs are going to many more 911 calls. One primary factor, according to a police supervisor, the added stress from the widespread coronavirus.

Sgt. S. Ortega says the police response is "more complicated" now.

He said typically an officer could tell an angry spouse to leave the home and return hours later after cooling off.

"But everyone is supposed to shelter in place," Ortega said.

The supervisor pulled police stats looking at February and March of this year compared to the same period in 2019. The domestic calls are up approximately by one-third.

Ortega said if there is physical violence, someone will go to jail.

Sulonda Smith, a marital family therapist, said it is critical for family members to alert someone from outside the home as to what is going on.

She added that with everyone being housebound, it is important to "avoid triggers" on either side.

"Do something that might spark happiness," she said, "even if it is short term."

