Police: 'Multiple dead' after shooting in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett police are on the scene of a shooting that left several people dead late Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers went to Creek Water Court near Brookcrest Street around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call reporting that a person had been shot. Officers found "additional victims deceased" once they arrived on the scene.

Gwinnett's crime scene and homicide units are headed to the scene to assist in the investigation.

No word on if any suspects are in custody.

Other details surrounding the shooting were immediately made available.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

An investigation continues.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.