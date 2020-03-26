Police: Missing 74-year-old woman found safe

A Mattie's call for a missing 74-year-old who suffers from dementia, was canceled Thursday after the woman was found.

Janice Gordon had last been seen Thursday around 9:00 a.m. at 333 Summit Lane in Riverdale, Georgia.

Riverdale Police confirmed shortly before 2 p.m. that Gordon was located.

Police described Gordon as a black woman, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short grey hair.

Gordon was last spotted wearing a white sweater with black pants.

According to investigators, Gordon was believed to had been traveling in a 2009 White Toyota Rav 4.