Police: Men wanted for steal hundreds of dollars worth of Dove soap from Athens stores

article

Athens-Clarke County police said thieves have been targeting Dove soap products from local stores. Police released photos of the suspects in hopes they won’t make a clean getaway.

Police said the first theft happened around 3 p.m. on Aug 23. A man in red pants took about $107 of Dove soap products from a CVS, police said. Investigators believe he hit a Dollar General the previous day.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

(Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

The second suspect stole about $85 of Dove soap products from a CVS on North Avenue also on the afternoon of Aug. 23.

(Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Advertisement

In a Facebook post to their page, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department wrote:

“Our local Dollar stores, drug stores/pharmacies, and grocery stores having been getting hit hard recently for Dove products, detergents, and air fresheners. As in the two cases mentioned, the suspects at these stores come in and practically clear the shelves of these items before walking out with this merchandise without paying for it. These crimes lead to less availability of these products for consumers, and in the end, potentially higher prices for all of us.”

Anyone who recognized the men or who see large quantities of Dove soap products being sold outside of a store is asked to contact Detective Nathaniel Franco at Nathaniel.Franco@accgov.com or at 762-400-7100.