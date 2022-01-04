Police: Marijuana, pills discovered during domestic call in Decatur

article

An investigation into a domestic violence incident led police to discover over 100 pounds of marijuana and hundreds of pills in Decatur.

DeKalb County officials say they began an investigation around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 after responding to a domestic call on the 2000 block of Marble Arch Drive.

Investigators believe that the suspect, identified as Jason Biggs, and his ex-girlfriend got into a dispute, at which point Biggs allegedly shot at her vehicle.

During their investigation, officers say they uncovered a gun, over 120 pounds of marijuana, and more than 300 pills.

Officers arrested Biggs and charged him with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggressive driving, reckless driving, two counts of possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, trafficking ecstasy.

The investigation is ongoing.

