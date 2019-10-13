Police: Man wanted in connection with McDonald's robbery

Police in South Fulton need your help identifying a man they say is connected to a robbery of a fast-food restaurant.

South Fulton law enforcement shared a surveillance photo of the man sitting in a drive-thru window.

According to officials, the man is connected to a robbery that happened at a McDonald's on Campbellton-Fairburn Road on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call the South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

A reward may be available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and indictment.