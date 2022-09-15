Police: Man wanted for multiple thefts at McDonough Home Depot

article

Henry County police are searching for a man accused of shoplifting at a local Home Depot multiple times.

Officials say on Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, the man shoplifted from The Home Depot on the 1700 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

Police shared a surveillance photo on the man, who is seen wearing a shirt with a check pattern, a gray hat, a mask covering most of his face, and glasses.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, call detectives at 770-288-8252, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or send texts to 770-220-7009.