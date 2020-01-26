Police: Man shot while driving on Snellville road

Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting in Snellville that sent one victim to the hospital Saturday.

The shooting happened on Annistown Road near the Walmart on the 3400 block of Centerville highway around noon.

Police told FOX 5 they found the victim limping in the road with gunshot wounds to his leg and shoulder.

According to detectives, the victim said he was at a gas station when he realized he forgot his wallet and turned around and left.

When he got into his car, the victim noticed a green car following him. The car then pulled up next to them and the driver shot at the victim's vehicle six times.

After getting shot, the victim drove over the median and crashed into oncoming traffic.

Medics rushed him to the hospital where he expected to recover.

The victim said he didn't know the shooter, but described him as a black male in his 20s with a fade haircut who was wearing a dark-colored puffy jacket.