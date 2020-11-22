Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man shot to death at Norcross apartment complex

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Norcross apartment complex.

Officials say they were called to a person shot call at the complex on Seasons Parkway shortly before 5:30 a.m.

When they got to the scene, responding officers found a man who had been shot in front of the 1000 building.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive the shooting.

Officials are withholding the identity of the victim pending next of kin notification.

As of Sunday morning, officials do not have a suspect description and are working to discover a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, or if you are a neighbor who has a camera or Ring doorbell, please call investigators at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.