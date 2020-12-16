Police: Man shot several times in chest, dies

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours Wednesday in Southwest Atlanta.

According to police, a 911 call was made from a neighbor who heard gunshots on Warner Street SW.

Investigators say a man, possibly in his 20's, was shot several times in the chest. the victim has yet to be identified.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police have not given a description of the suspect or a motive to the crime.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

