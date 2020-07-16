Police: Man shot on I-20 after argument

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot in the hand on I-20 Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 1:33 pm near the Lee Street exit along I-20 westbound after some sort of argument.

One male from a group of males then fired shots at the victim as he was trying to drive away.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Police described the victim as being alert, conscious, and breathing.

Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

An investigation continues.

