Police: Man shot on I-20 after argument
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot in the hand on I-20 Thursday afternoon.
According to investigators, the shooting happened around 1:33 pm near the Lee Street exit along I-20 westbound after some sort of argument.
One male from a group of males then fired shots at the victim as he was trying to drive away.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. Police described the victim as being alert, conscious, and breathing.
Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.
An investigation continues.
