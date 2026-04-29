Police say 'impatient' man threatened to kill firefighters blocking his car

The Brief Acworth police say Tyler Washington threatened to kill and fight firefighters after their engine blocked his car at Bojangles. Lamar Simpson, a witness, said the man yelled at firefighters then backed his car into the fire engine. The 26-year-old man was jailed on several charges and had an outstanding warrant for making terroristic threats.



Acworth police arrested a man Saturday morning after they said he threatened to kill firefighters and rammed his car into a firetruck because it blocked his car while firefighters were responding to a medical emergency.

Dispute outside Bojangles

What we know:

Acworth police said 26-year-old Tyler Washington became irate when Cobb County Fire Engine 11 parked in front of Bojangles while responding to a medical call at the restaurant. The engine blocked Washington's car in the parking lot.

Washington yelled at the firefighters and demanded they move the truck immediately, according to Sgt. Eric Mistretta. The crew told Washington they needed to handle the medical emergency first.

Witness Lamar Simpson said Washington was "raising hell" about being blocked in. Simpson said Washington grabbed his food, went to his car, jumped into the driver's seat and backed into the fire engine.

Investigation and arrest

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific condition or identity of the person experiencing the medical emergency inside the Bojangles. Police said Washington also had an active warrant on a charge of Making Terroristic Threats out of another jurisdiction, but it is also unclear which jurisdiction issued that warrant.

Legal consequences

By the numbers:

Washington faces four criminal charges following the incident. Those include obstructing firefighters, interference with government property and terroristic threats.

Both Washington's car and the fire engine were damaged in the collision. After the man was hauled off to jail, police discovered he also had an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction for terroristic threats.