Surveillance images released in hunt for gunman in Atlanta double shooting

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a man seen on video after a shooting left two men wounded on Edgewood Avenue SE. Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.



Atlanta police investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of shooting two people in the Old Fourth Ward earlier this month.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired near 439 Edgewood Ave. SE just before 2:30 a.m. on April 5.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both victims were listed in stable condition.

The Atlanta Police Department released this image of a man suspected of shooting two men along Edgewood Avenue SE in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta on April 5, 2026. (APD)

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit have since released surveillance video and a flyer showing the man they want to identify.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the shooter's motive or what led up to the gunfire.

The names of the two men who were shot have not been made public by investigators.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

The Atlanta Police Department released this image of a man suspected of shooting two men along Edgewood Avenue SE in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta on April 5, 2026. (APD)

You can submit tips anonymously by calling the tip line at 404-577-8477 or visiting the Stop Crime ATL website.

Tips can also be sent through the P3 Tips app or by texting CSGA to 738477. You do not have to give your name to be eligible for the reward.