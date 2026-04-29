Fulton County animal shelter needs your old newspapers

The Brief Fulton County Animal Services says it doesn't have enough newspapers to keep animal kennels clean. The shortage follows the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s transition to an all-digital format this year. Meanwhile, the shelter is also reporting record-breaking intake numbers, with 100 more animals arriving each month.



Call it a sign of the times.

Fulton County Animal Services says as people have stopped reading newspapers, they have become harder to come by.

The shelter relies on the newspaper to line its kennels, allowing for an easy cleanup after the doggies do their business.

Newspaper shortage at animal shelter

What we know:

Fulton County Animal Services' intake manager tells FOX 5 Atlanta they use old newspapers to line kennel floors for dogs brought in off the street.

The paper provides extra cushioning under bedding and blankets while helping staff keep the facility tidy.

But now, the shelter is struggling to find supplies because the Atlanta Journal-Constitution stopped its presses this year.

Since the city's only daily newspaper went all digital, the usual piles of donated papers from volunteers have dwindled.

Record intake numbers in Fulton County

By the numbers:

On top of the press for periodicals, the shelter is facing a far more serious crisis. Workers took in nearly 11,000 animals last year, and this year has been even tougher.

So far, the facility is seeing an average of 100 more dogs and cats per month compared to previous years.

Management described the current intake levels as record-breaking.

Shelter seeks public donations

What you can do:

The shelter is asking anyone who still reads print or has old newspapers laying around to drop them off. They are also accepting donations of old towels and blankets.

They say you can visit the facility on Fulton Industrial Boulevard to drop off supplies or engage with the staff.

Fee-waived adoptions this week

What's next:

Thursday, April 30 is Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

To help clear space in the crowded facility, every adoption will be free from Thursday through Sunday, May 3.

This includes the cost of vaccines, microchipping, and fixing the animals.

What you can do:

You can learn more here: https://fultonanimalservices.com/adopt/