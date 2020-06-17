Police: Man shot in Brookhaven apartment complex

A man fights for his life after getting shot in a Brookhaven apartment complex.

Police rushed to the complex, located on North Cliff Valley Way around midnight. They found a Hispanic man, who had been shot at least once. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, where at last check he was in critical condition. No more information about the victim is known, including his age or if he lived in the Parke Towne North complex.

Police also aren't saying much about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting, which happened in a green space near the front of the complex.

Detectives could be seen scouring for clues at a building near where the shooting took place. Police also roped off much of the complex with crime scene tape and blocked off the street for hours.

