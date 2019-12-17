Police: Man shot during robbery at Dunwoody apartments

Police are searching for two suspects connected to a shooting at a Dunwoody apartment building's parking lot.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Peachtree Place North Apartments shortly before midnight on Dec. 14.

When they got to the scene, they found a conscious victim with two gunshot wounds.

The victim told police that he was standing outside of one of the apartment buildings talking on his cell phone when he was approached by two men who demanded his wallet.

The victim ran back toward his apartment, that's when he says one of the suspects began shooting.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital. He has since been treated and released.

Police described the suspects as being two Hispanic males who were in their early 20's and around 5-feet-5-inches tall.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact detectives at 678-382-6934.