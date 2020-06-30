Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while changing tire along Conyers road

article

Police in Conyers said they are searching for two armed men who robbed a man while changing a tire on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Hunting Creek Drive in the Hunting Creek subdivision. Conyers police said two men, both armed with a pistol, approached the victim and stole his cell phones and shoes.

The men, who police said we both about 6-feet-tall, were riding in a white or silver passenger car. Police said one of the men had a skinny build with a “nappy box” hairstyle.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477).