Police: Man killed after hit and run, several cars totaled identified
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta said they have identified the man hit and killed Sunday afternoon in a hit and run.
Tydrco Lee, 18, was found by officers who were called out to 725 Garibaldi Street SW on Sunday after police said they received a report of shots being fired.
When officers arrived they found a man's body. Authorities said the man was intentionally hit by a car.
Witnesses also told FOX 5, several cars were damaged due to the incident.
Authorities have not released a description of the suspects, but Ring video from a neighbor shows the men running.
Advertisement
Lee's family said they were too distraught and the crime was still too fresh to speak about him on Monday.
The investigation continues.