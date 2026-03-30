Police: Man fired at residents, broke into Newton home

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The Brief Newton County deputies arrested 41-year-old Lavarous Cosby after reports of a man firing shots at homes and residents. Authorities say the suspect also broke into a house in the Covington neighborhood before being taken into custody. No injuries were reported during the incident, though some property sustained damage from the gunfire.



A Covington man is in custody after authorities say he went on a shooting spree through a Newton County neighborhood Monday afternoon, firing at homes and people.

What we know:

Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff's Office rushed to the area of Spring Hill Road and Spring Valley Crossing around 12:30 p.m.

Callers reported a man, later identified as 41-year-old Lavarous Cosby, was walking through the neighborhood while firing a weapon.

Investigators allege Cosby also broke into one of the homes in the area during the incident.

While officials confirmed that gunfire struck and damaged some property, no residents or officers were injured. Cosby was arrested at the scene without further incident.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Authorities investigate after Lavarous Cosby was allegedly walking around Spring Hill Road and Spring Valley Crossing firing at homes and residents on March 30, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet announced the specific charges Cosby will face following his arrest.

A motive for the shooting and the break-in has not been released.