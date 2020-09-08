Police: Man brought semi-auto firearm to Georgia high school football game

article

Officers have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of bringing a semi-automatic firearm to a Villa Rica high school football game.

The Villa Rica Police Department tells FOX 5 that they received a tip on Sept. 4 that a man was carrying a firearm at a game between Villa Rica High School and Spencer High School.

According to officials, a corporal found a suspect at the game and "observed a bulge in his pocket resembling the handle of a gun."

A search of the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Villa Rica resident Dustin Quami Scott, led officers to find a semi-auto firearm with an extended magazine on his person, police said.

Officers charged Scott with carrying weapons within school safety zones and took him to the Carroll County Jail.

