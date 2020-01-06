Police: Man attacks gas station clerk with butter knife

An Atlanta gas station clerk was attacked with a butter knife early Monday morning.

Man attacks clerk with butter knife

Police said around 1 a.m. Monday, a man walked into the Shell station on 14th Street Northwest. According to both investigators and another clerk inside, the man was shouting for no apparent reason. He then jumped through the partition and went after the clerk.

Suspect in squad car

The clerk tried to fight off the man but ended up with cuts to the side of his head. Paramedics rushed the clerk to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is expected to be ok.

Sometime during the confrontation, the clerk managed to escape from the partitioned area, and along with another clerk, ran out of the store. They then locked the suspect inside and called the police.

Officers arrested the man and said he's facing charges.

The motive for the attack is unknown.