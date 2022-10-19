Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
3
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Police looking for driver involved in deadly I-85 crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:38PM
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Traffic along I-85 SB in Gwinnett County came to a standstill after deadly road rage crash on Oct. 18, 2022. article

Traffic along I-85 SB in Gwinnett County came to a standstill after a deadly road rage crash on Oct. 18, 2022. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police's Accident Investigation Unit is looking for the driver of a silver or white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal accident before fleeing the scene.

Officers said 40-year-old Earl Griffis IV of Atlanta was ejected from his Honda Accord on Interstate 85 South, just north of the Beaver Ruin exit on Oct. 18. They said his car struck the median and rolled over.

Officers believe he may have been hit by, or driving near, the SUV when it happened.

The driver of that white or silver vehicle is said to have continued driving after the incident.

Officers are still determining the true cause of the accident, but are requesting the public's help in finding the unknown driver in the meantime.

If you witnessed this accident, please call or email Gwinnett County investigators at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or relay any additional information to Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).