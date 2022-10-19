Police looking for driver involved in deadly I-85 crash

article

The Gwinnett County police's Accident Investigation Unit is looking for the driver of a silver or white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal accident before fleeing the scene.

Officers said 40-year-old Earl Griffis IV of Atlanta was ejected from his Honda Accord on Interstate 85 South, just north of the Beaver Ruin exit on Oct. 18. They said his car struck the median and rolled over.

Officers believe he may have been hit by, or driving near, the SUV when it happened.

The driver of that white or silver vehicle is said to have continued driving after the incident.

Officers are still determining the true cause of the accident, but are requesting the public's help in finding the unknown driver in the meantime.

If you witnessed this accident, please call or email Gwinnett County investigators at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or relay any additional information to Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).