Police: Kroger employee stabs co-worker at Gwinnett County grocery store

A stabbing at a Gwinnett County grocery store has sent one of the store's employees to the hospital and another in custody.

Police tell FOX 5 that the stabbing happened at a Kroger on the 1900 block of Grayson Highway in unincorporated Grayson Sunday morning around 6.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 59-year-old employee of the store stabbed in her neck, hands, and legs.

The victim was transported to Gwinnett Northside Hospital with significant wounds. Officials say they are not releasing her name at the time.

After an investigation, officers identified the suspect in the stabbing as 21-year-old Snellville resident Akin Williams. Officials say Williams was also an employee of the Kroger.

Williams has been charged with aggravated assault and is in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail. Police say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the stabbing or a possible motive.