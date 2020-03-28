Police issue Mattie's Call for missing College Park woman

Georgia law enforcement desperately need your help finding a Georgia woman who went missing early Saturday morning.

Anitra Davis

The Georgia State Patrol says 31-year-old Anitra Davis was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday on the 3400 block of Carriage Chase Road in the city of South Fulton.

According to officials, Davis has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.

Police described her as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 135 poinds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white and red striped shirt, beige shorts, and black Nike shoes.

If you have any information that can help police find Davis, please call 911 of South Fulton police at 470-809-7320