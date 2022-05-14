Police issue Mattie's Call for Clayton County man who hasn't returned home

article

Clayton County police are searching for a 25-year-old man missing since Friday afternoon.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for Alex Ivery.

Officials say Ivery, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, was seen around 4 p.m. after leaving the 8000 block of Dunellen Lane. He's not returned home, police said

The missing man is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Ivery was last seen wearing all black clothes.

If you have seen Ivery, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or dial 911.