Police investigating incident at DeKalb County Waffle House

DeKalb County police are investigating after an incident at a local Waffle House early Friday morning.

FOX 5's cameras were there as emergency workers loaded a person into an ambulance in the parking lot of the restaurant on Columbia Drive.

Multiple police officers were at the scene and officers were spotted interviewing people near the restaurant.

The officers were also seen examining a white pickup truck that had its door open.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Officials have not shared any details about the incident at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.