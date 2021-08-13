Police investigating shooting on Riverchess Drive in Southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting Thursday evening in Southwest Atlanta's Ben Hill neighborhood, police say.
It happened around 6:39 p.m. along Riverchess Drive SW.
Officers say they found a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit were working the case.
No arrests have been made at this time.
