2 dead, 1 critical in shooting at apartment complex near Six Flags

Cobb County police are investigating a shooting at an Austell apartment complex that killed two people and left one fighting for her life early Monday morning.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 the homicide happened shortly before 4:20 a.m. at the Premier Apartment on the 7200 block of Premier Lane near Six Flags Parkway and Riverside Parkway.

FOX 5 cameras saw crime scene tape roping off the parking lot of the complex and multiple officers on the scene.

According to Cobb County Police spokesperson Shenise Barner, officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman and one other woman suffering from a gunshot wound in one of the apartments at the complex.

Medics rushed the survivor to Grady Memorial Hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

At this time, officials have no motive or suspect in the deadly shooting. Investigators say that it does not appear like the suspect forced their way into the apartment.

Police have not released identities of the victims at this time.

If you have any information that could help officers, call the Cobb County Police Department.