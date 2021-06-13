Police investigating hit-and-run on Downtown Connector

Atlanta police investigated an accident involving multiple cars on Saturday on the Downtown Connector and Interstate 20.

Police said officers were on the scene near the I-20 expressway around 9:36 p.m. and found several cars that had apparently been involved in a collision.

Police said the apparent at-fault driver had left the scene and abandoned his car before officers arrived.

The Atlanta Police Department said no injuries were reported.

Police were still investigating on Saturday night.

