Police investigating hit-and-run on Downtown Connector
ATLANTA - Atlanta police investigated an accident involving multiple cars on Saturday on the Downtown Connector and Interstate 20.
Police said officers were on the scene near the I-20 expressway around 9:36 p.m. and found several cars that had apparently been involved in a collision.
Police said the apparent at-fault driver had left the scene and abandoned his car before officers arrived.
The Atlanta Police Department said no injuries were reported.
Police were still investigating on Saturday night.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.