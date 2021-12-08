Officials investigating violent threat to Loganville's Grayson High School

Gwinnett County officials are investigating a possible threat of violence to a Loganville high school Wednesday morning.

In an email sent out to parents, Grayson High School Principal Dr. Dana Pugh said they were aware of parent's concerns over a threat circulating on social media.

"We have received several calls and emails from parents this morning and I wanted to assure you that we, along with the police, are actively investigating this matter," Pugh said.

Pugh says officers are actively investigating the origin of the threat and are searching for the person who created the post.

At this time, officials say there is no evidence that the threat is real, but out of caution they have additional police on campus

By the very nature of social media and how items are commented on and shared, you or your student may see or hear about this possible threat. Knowing that, I felt it prudent to reach out to you to reassure you that we are aware and are taking steps to identify the person responsible for this post.As you know, providing our students with a safe school community is a priority at Grayson High. I know this is a priority we all share," Pugh said.

The threat to Collins Hill High School is just the latest in a series of social media threats toward metro Atlanta schools. Monday, Atlanta Public Schools responded to an online threat written by someone claiming to be a student at North Atlanta High School.

Tuesday, the Loganville Police Department said a 15-year-old high school student is accused of making terroristic threats toward Loganville High School.

