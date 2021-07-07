Police investigating fatal stabbing on sidewalk in Midtown

article

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed officers investigated a fatal stabbing in Midtown.

Police said officers responded to a call at 1088 Peachtree Street shortly after noon on Wednesday.

Police found a victim with stab wounds and they were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Lt. Daniel Jenson said the victim died of their injuries. Police described them as a man of about 30-years-old.

The suspect in custody is cooperating, Jenson said.

"When we arrived, the supsect was on the patio waiting for police," he said.

Police said they are currently treating the incident as a death investigation and not a homicide.

Police set up a crime scene in Midtown on Wednesday. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Witnesses told police the victim and suspect were in an altercation prior to the stabbing.

