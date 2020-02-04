Police investigating deadly shooting in South Fulton

Police in the City of South Fulton trying to find the person who gunned down a man Tuesday night.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 6700 block of Peppermill Lane. South Fulton police said a woman heard shots being fired and when it stopped, she looked outside to find a man down in her driveway.

Officer arrived to find the man had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The name of the man has not been released.

Information on a suspect was not immediately available.