Rome police release names related to apparent murder-suicide this morning

article

Rome Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near the Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue.

According to a release from the police department, police officers were dispatched to an "accident with injury." Prior to arrival, the officers received information that the incident was a shooting rather than an accident.

Police are reporting that a man shot a woman and then shot himself.

The couple was later identified as 56-year-old Anthony Wayne Green and 39-year-old Cassie Lashae Davis. Police say the man and woman were both residents of Rome and were in a "domestic relationship."

The incident is not related to Chick-fil-A although it occurred on the restaurant's property, according to Rome PD.

MAP OF THE AREA



