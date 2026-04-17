Possible human remains found on Sweetwater Road in Gwinnett

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Police vehicles line Sweetwater Road near Wesley Place in Gwinnett County on April 17, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

About a dozen police cars lined Sweetwater Road in Gwinnett County on Friday afternoon after the discovery of possible human remains.

What we know:

Police tape cordoned off a wooded area in the 3000 block of Sweetwater Road near Wesley Place, and just after 4 p.m., SKYFOX 5 captured footage of the department’s crime scene investigation van arriving at the site.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, investigators with the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office were also called to the scene following the discovery.

Investigators note there is no indicate of any threat to residents in the area.

What we don't know:

The remains have not been determined to be human. Additional testing will need to be conducted.