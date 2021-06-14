Teen killed in hit-and-run in South Fulton, police say

South Fulton police are investigating a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man.

Police said the 19-year-old was a pedestrian and their body was found at around 8 a.m. on Saturday near Wayfield Foods at 3435 Roosevelt Highway.

Police identified the man as Kwesi Abofari, a South Fulton resident, and said he died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators believe a Honda Odyssey van left the roadway and struck Abofari. After the collision, the driver of the van left the area on foot, police said.

The collision remains under investigation.

Police urge the public to send information about the incident to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeatl.org.

