Police investigate deadly stabbing in southeast Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department said officers are investigating a deadly stabbing in southeast Atlanta.

Details are limited, but someone reported a stabbing to police at around 5:50 p.m. on Metropolitan Parkway.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the preliminary details of the investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE